3,627 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.79. 114,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

