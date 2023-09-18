320,550 Shares in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,000. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises about 3.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,100,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 280,276 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 509,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,386,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 430,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.39. 6,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $768.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

