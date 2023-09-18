Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $308,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.92. 224,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,334. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.