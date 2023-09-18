Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 474.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

