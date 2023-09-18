Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,191 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,880,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,846,000 after buying an additional 344,813 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,580,000 after buying an additional 1,617,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Knight by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,439,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Price Performance

BKI remained flat at $75.76 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

