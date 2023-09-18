Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,246 F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FG. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $18,210,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 2,045.8% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 612,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 584,157 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 96,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of FG traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $28.25. 5,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,876. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

