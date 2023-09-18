Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,412 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,013.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.15. 794,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

