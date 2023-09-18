Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TM stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.18. 56,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.27. The firm has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. The firm had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

