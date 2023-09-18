SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,393 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $42.03. 443,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $42.23.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.