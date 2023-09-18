Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.84. 334,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

