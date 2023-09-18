Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

