Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

