BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,620 shares of company stock worth $7,856,761. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $262.38. 20,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNA. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

