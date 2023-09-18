BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,784. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

