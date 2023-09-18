Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 526.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTCT opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

