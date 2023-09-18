Head to Head Comparison: Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) and VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altria Group and VPR Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 VPR Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altria Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Altria Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than VPR Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group 27.40% -225.61% 24.54% VPR Brands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altria Group and VPR Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Altria Group and VPR Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group $20.70 billion 3.73 $5.76 billion $3.81 11.43 VPR Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than VPR Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Altria Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altria Group beats VPR Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids. It also licenses its intellectual property; and develops private label manufacturing programs. The company sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent and online distributors, wholesalers, Internet/e-commerce sales, and dispensaries. Soleil Capital Management LLC serves as the general partner for VPR Brands, LP. The company was formerly known as Soleil Capital L.P. and changed its name to VPR Brands, LP in September 2015. VPR Brands, LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

