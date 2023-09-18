Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.