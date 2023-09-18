Grassi Investment Management Buys 2,250 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of -215.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.



