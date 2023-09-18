Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 5,191 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $162.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

