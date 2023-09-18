Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 851 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $112.30 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

