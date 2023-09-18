Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,728 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON stock opened at $193.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

