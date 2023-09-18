iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773,154. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.