LifePro Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,428 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.35. 1,125,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,881,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

