Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 169 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 26.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 48,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.34.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

