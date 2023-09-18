Luken Investment Analytics LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,320 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773,154. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

