LifePro Asset Management Sells 444 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 182,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,786 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,868,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,053,066. The firm has a market cap of $227.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.