Luken Investment Analytics LLC Raises Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up approximately 0.2% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after buying an additional 278,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFBS traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $50.17. 11,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,905. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

