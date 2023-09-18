Luken Investment Analytics LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,496 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 18.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $32,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,474,000 after buying an additional 1,664,454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,291,000 after buying an additional 274,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 1,955,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 151,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,145. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

