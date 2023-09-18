Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 4,010 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 855,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,232,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 127.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 62,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

