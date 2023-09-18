Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Beacon Wealthcare LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 5.8% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

