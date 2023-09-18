Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.80 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

