Aua Capital Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.06. 183,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

