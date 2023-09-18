Advisory Resource Group Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 327,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $181.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

