Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 349.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMCUF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pro Medicus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pro Medicus Price Performance

About Pro Medicus

Shares of Pro Medicus stock remained flat at $45.15 on Monday. Pro Medicus has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

