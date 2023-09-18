New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in August

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,121,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 876,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 934.8 days.

New China Life Insurance Price Performance

NWWCF remained flat at $2.69 on Monday. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

