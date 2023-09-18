Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 28.3% in August

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $5.70.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

