PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 334791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PBF Energy by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

