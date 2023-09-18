Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,267 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.08. 273,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,657. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

