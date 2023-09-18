SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments accounts for 1.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

SEIC traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,772,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,772,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,974 shares of company stock worth $11,985,102 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

