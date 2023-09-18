Toncoin (TON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.51 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00009120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and approximately $50.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,236.65 or 0.99999041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.3319852 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $49,630,732.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

