McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tlwm lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $278.55. The company had a trading volume of 539,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,350. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.22. The firm has a market cap of $203.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

