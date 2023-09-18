Thrive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.53. 484,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,745. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.