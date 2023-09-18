Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

Linde stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.50 and its 200 day moving average is $368.38. The company has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

