Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 663.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,768,000 after purchasing an additional 718,822 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.12. 544,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,573. The company has a market cap of $241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.