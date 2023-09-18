Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,450. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.28. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.