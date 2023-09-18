Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $358.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Get Accenture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,571. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.