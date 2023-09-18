Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 69.9% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $122.93 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,236.65 or 0.99999041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003717 USD and is up 48.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $140.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

