Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 128,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 200.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 60.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,251,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,693,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.45. 79,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,639. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.