Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 105,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,012. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

