Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,305.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,669 shares of company stock worth $3,819,307. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

PSTG traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 548,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,215. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,812.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

